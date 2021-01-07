With series on 1-1, India and Australia will be taking on each other in the third Test match of the four-game series. In the first Test, we witnessed the visitors losing the game by 8 wickets and then India came back with a stunning win and the won the game by 8 wickets. The Sydney Cricket Ground is all set to host the third match and the teams will be leaving no stone unturned to win the game. Ahead of the third Test, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and of the match but before that let's have a look at the preview. How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Sydney Test & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

So just a couple of days before the third match, the Indian camp suffered from a big blow as KL Rahul Rahul had been ousted from the series due to an injury. KL Rahul suffered from a sprain in the ankle while batting in the nets. "The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the BCCI said in a statement. Now, this was quite a jolt for the Indian team.

Ahead of the game, we had the playing XI announced by the Indian team where Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the team. Navdeep Saini is all set to make a debut in the longer format. Also for Australia, we have the comeback of David Warner and the home team will be rejoicing about the same. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 1 Schedule

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will be live from January 7, 2021 (Thursday) with day 1 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Check out playing XI for India and predicted playing XI for Australia

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

