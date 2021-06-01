Netherlands (NED) and Ireland (IRE) will face each other in the opening game of their three-match One-Day International Series. The NED vs IRE clash will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Stadium in Utrecht on June 02, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be looking to make a positive start to the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for NED vs IRE Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Ben White Called Up as Knee Injury Rules Delany out of Ireland's Tour of Netherlands.

Netherlands are coming fresh off a two-game ODI series against Scotland, where the Dutch side displayed some sensational cricket but eventually had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Meanwhile, Scotland are entering the series after a whitewash defeat against Afghanistan in January and will be aiming to bounce back from that loss. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century.

NED vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Tobias Visse (NED), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) must be the keepers.

NED vs IRE, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kevin O’Brien (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Max O’Dowd (NED) must be the batsmen.

NED vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Pieter Seelar (NED), Andy McBrnie (IRE) must be the all-rounders.

NED vs IRE, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Vivian Kingma (NED), Ben White (IRE), Barry McCarthy (IRE) must be the bowlers.

NED vs IRE, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tobias Visse (NED), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Kevin O’Brien (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Max O’Dowd (NED), Pieter Seelar (NED), Andy McBrnie (IRE), Vivian Kingma (NED), Ben White (IRE), Barry McCarthy (IRE).

Paul Stirling (IRE) must be the captain of your team while Max O’Dowd (NED) can be named as the vice-captain of your IRE vs NED Dream11 Team.

Squads:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Timm van der Gugten, Tobias Visee, Fred Klaassen, Musa Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, William Porterfield, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

