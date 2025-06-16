NED vs NEP Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Netherlands national cricket team will take on the Nepal national cricket team in the second fixture of the Scotland T20I series 2025 on Monday. The Tri-Nation series will be contested between Scotland, Nepal, and the Netherlands. The Tri-Series 2025 will act as a follow-up to the ICC World Cup League 2 qualification ODI series. The Scotland Tri-Series 2025 will be played in a round-robin format. Max O'Dowd Shines With Unbeaten 158 As Netherlands Achieve Third-Highest ODI Chase in Thriller During SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match (Watch Video).

A total of six matches will be played, and the team earning the most points will be crowned the winner of the Tri-Nation series between Scotland, Nepal and the Netherlands. Scotland and the Netherlands will gain valuable preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier in July. All three teams have contested in the recent 2027 Cricket World Cup League 2 Series. Scotland and Nepal played two thrilling encounters. The Netherlands recently defeated Scotland by chasing down 369 runs to finish on a high.

When is Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The second fixture between Nepal and the Netherlands in the ongoing Tri-Nation series 2025 will be held on June 16. The NED vs NEP match will be held at the Titwood, Glasgow. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing options for the Netherlands vs Nepal match. For the NED vs NEP second fixture online viewing options, read below. New Cricket Rules: ICC Approves Changes to Two-Ball Rule in ODIs, Concussion Substitute Protocols.

How to Get Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. The Netherlands vs Nepal T20I match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

