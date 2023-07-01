West Indies were poor in the group stage of the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifiers and barely scraped though to the Super Six stage. They open their account here with a game against Scotland and they need to improve considerably in order to put up a good showing. They lost out to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe which shocked the cricketing world but such has been the decline of West Indies cricket that it is now becoming a norm. The fifty over format is a problem area for the side and they certainly need more than just change in game plan to do well in India if they make it. Opponents Scotland finished second behind Sri Lanka in their group and they are more than capable of beating anyone on their day. Scotland versus West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. Sean Williams Scores His Third Century of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Achieves Feat During Zimbabwe vs Oman in Super Six Clash.

Bowling is a challenge for the West Indies with Roston Chase and Alzarri Jospeh being on the high end of the economy rate. Akeal Hosein is another quality player who has been decent but can play to an even higher potential. Batting mainstays Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase are in good form and Scotland will do well to get them out cheaply.

Chris Greaves and Mark Watt are known for their wicket taking abilities and the duo will look to make some early inroads for Scotland. Chris Greaves is also a handy batsman in the lower order and has chipped in with some good scores in recent past. The team relies on its bowling to get their opposition out for a low score.

Scotland vs West Indies Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Scotland vs West Indies Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. West Indies vs Netherlands Video Highlights: Watch NED Register Historic Super Over Win Against WI in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Scotland vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the SCO vs WI live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the SCO vs WI ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms. West Indies have enough quality to secure a win here unless there is a catastrophic drop in form for the team.

