Netizens Hail MS Dhoni As They Relive the Last Six of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2011 Final (Watch Winning Moment Video)

MS Dhoni's winning shot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It’s been nine years that India won the World Cup 2011. The memories of MS Dhoni and company lifting the World Cup 2011 after 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets. Every moment of the World Cup finals is etched in our memories like it happened yesterday, but MS Dhoni’s winning shit which went for a huge six gives us goosebumps even today. Today, we complete nine years to the glory and fans are relishing each Dhoni’s last six on social media and are making him the top trend. This Day, That Year: When MS Dhoni’s Sensational Knock Guided India to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Trophy.

Sri Lanka had put up 274 runs on the board with Mahela Jayawardena scoring 103 runs. In reply, India’s Gautam Gambhir made 97 runs and MS Dhoni scored 91 and remained not out. Yuvraj Singh at the other end also remained not out as he made 21 runs on the board. But that last winning shot by MS Dhoni still remains the top trend and thus social media users relive the moment even nine years later. Check out a few tweets below:

2 April,2011. The moment when India won the World cup after 28 years. 9 years of WC 2011.#MSDhoni #worldcup2011 #wc2011 #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/xU5Pukw3sf — Axomiya Nabaprajanma (@Nabaprajanma) April 2, 2020

Another one

Pictures

Nine years ago

On this day in 2011 : " Dhoni……Finishes Off In Style….A Magnificent Strike Into The Crowd…..India Lift The World Cup After 28 Year ..." Golden Commentary From RaviSasthiri... Thankyou For Giving A Most Memorable Moment ,Team India..❤️#MSDhoni#Teamindian#worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/soiNDThshv — Mohan Raina (@mohankrish_mk) April 2, 2020

Goosebumps

This video always make me emotional.. Throughout my whole life i can't forget this epic scene.. #Dhoni winning shot #TeamIndia win the world cup and whole scenario always makes me proud..#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZxqvIGJk2l — Vintage Dhoni 😘😘😘 (@_Drama_Queen___) April 2, 2020

On this day

On this day in 2011 : " Dhoni……Finishes Off In Style….A Magnificent Strike Into The Crowd…..India Lift The World Cup After 28 Year ..." Golden Commentary From RaviSasthiri... Thankyou For Giving A Most Memorable Moment ,Team India..❤️#MSDhoni#Teamindian#worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/soiNDThshv — Mohan Raina (@mohankrish_mk) April 2, 2020

India lost Virender Sehwag on 0 and then his fellow opener Sachin Tendulkar got out on 18 runs. Gautam Gambhir stood tall and displayed nerves of steel as and made and 83 runs long partnership with India's current captain Virat Kohli. But Kohli also made way to the pavilion on 35. Gambhir and Dhoni then stitched 109 runs on the board, but the Delhi based batsman made way to the pavilion three runs short of a century. Yuvi and Dhoni then took India home.