New South Wales Blues (NSW) were presented with the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield winners trophy as players and coach practiced social distancing. In March, New South Wales were declared champions of the Sheffield Shield 2019-20 season after Cricket Australia (CA) cancelled all cricketing activities due to coronavirus outbreak. When the remainder of the season was cancelled New South Wales had 51 points from nine games with six wins and had already booked their place in the final which was scheduled for March 27. Cricket Australia Drops Usage of Dukes Ball From Sheffield Shield 2020/21.

Following NSW, Victoria occupied second spot with three wins, three losses and three draws and had 38 points in their kitty. Meanwhile, Getty Images photographer, Ryan Pierse, took to Twitter and shared pictures of players practising social distancing amid coronavirus crisis while being presented with the trophy. Jason Holder Forgets Social Distancing Norms, Inadvertently Shakes Hands With Ben Stokes At Toss Before ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020 (Watch Video).

“The New South Wales Blues practice social distancing as they pose for their Sheffield Shield winning team photo at Sydney Cricket Ground today. NSW won the 2020 Sheffield Shield after the season was cancelled due to Covid-19,” the photographer wrote.

Check Out the Photos

The New South Wales Blues practice social distancing as they pose for their Sheffield Shield winning team photo at Sydney Cricket Ground today. NSW won the 2020 Sheffield Shield after the season was cancelled due to Covid-19. @gettysport @gettyimages @cricketnsw @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/njhU8qwvoH — Ryan Pierse (@RyanPierse) July 10, 2020

47th Title for NSW Blues

A historic photo to mark our 47th Shield title! 🙏📷@RyanPierse pic.twitter.com/KofpErGOok — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) July 10, 2020

This season’s title was 47th for the New South Wales and their first since 2013/14. Nic Maddinson of Victoria Emerged as the highest run-scorer of the season with 780 runs from seven matches while Queensland’s Cameron Gannon was the highest wicket-taker with 38 wickets form eight matches.

