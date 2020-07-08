Just before the start of the first test, West Indies skipper Jason Holder forgot the norms of social distancing and inadvertently shook hands with the Ben Stokes after the toss Finally we had a cricketing action in the form of England vs West Indies who are taking on each other at Southampton. Due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the matches have been played behind closed doors without the fans in the stadium, no usage of saliva on the ball. Handshakes have been replaced by fist bumps and these norms have to be replaced by fist bumps. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

The norms have been followed to avoid any germs. But as they say, “Old habits are hard to die,” Jason Holder shook hands with Ben Stokes after the toss and the England captain ended up laughing. The commentators then asked Ben Stokes to sanitize his hands to avoid any contact with germs. The video of the incident went viral on social media. You can check out the video below: Dominic Sibley Trolled Mercilessly For the Getting Out on A Duck During ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020 (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, the match began after much of a delay as the weather kept obstructing the play. As of now on day one of the match only 106 balls have been bowled so far. For now, the play also has been obstructed due to the rains. England team has scored 34 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket in 17.4 overs.

