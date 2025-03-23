New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan has entered an interesting phase and the scoreline currently is 2-1 in favour of the Kiwis. Pakistan won the third T20I to stay alive in the series. The visitors chased down a target of 205 runs in 16 overs with nine wickets in hand. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK free live streaming online and telecast details continue reading. NZ vs PAK 2025: New Zealand Pacer Matt Henry Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I Series Against Pakistan.

Youngster Hassan Nawaz impressed one and all after back-to-back failures. The right-handed batsman smashed the fastest T20I century for Pakistan, bettering Babar Azam’s record. He was well supported by captain Salman Ali Agha who scored an unbeaten 51 off 31 balls and opening partner Mohammad Haris who slammed 20-ball 41 runs. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination both the teams play for this fixture. While Blackcaps could make a few changes, Pakistan is expected to retain the winning combination. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Hasan Nawaz Hit Record Century As Pakistan Register Thumping Win To Keep Series Alive.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team's fourth T20I will take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 23. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I will begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan live-streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the PAK vs NZ five-match T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 4th T20I live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass.

