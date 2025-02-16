Niki Prasad showed the world a glimpse of her talent as she starred for Delhi Capitals in a thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 on February 16. Making her debut in the WPL, the India youngster showed nerves of steel and struck 35 runs off 33 deliveries, a knock that included four fours and held the chase together as Delhi Capitals managed to get past the finish line. The right-hander was also named Player of the Match for her superb effort which also included her two crucial partnerships with Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce. But who is Niki Prasad? In this article, we shall take a quick look at some facts about her. Niki Prasad Wins Player of the Match Award on Her Women's Premier League Debut in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match.

The 19-year-old became one of the most-talked-about young players after she led India to the inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup title in 2024. A month later and into the new year, the youngster once again led from the front and helped India win the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup title for the second time. Her captaincy coupled with some stellar performances from Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma among others saw India retain the title they had won in 2023 and do so with an unbeaten campaign. Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Two Wickets in WPL 2025; Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma Help Meg Lanning and Co Clinch Thrilling Win Over Former Champions.

Niki Prasad Quick Facts:

#Niki Prasad was born in Karnataka on October 25, 2005

#She took up the sport at a young age and like many, began with tennis ball cricket, as per an interview in News18

#The youngster, who bats right-handed and also bowls off-spin, initially played cricket with boys as the academies did not have any girls

#She top-scored in the 2024 Challenger Trophy for India where she finished with 162 runs

#Niki Prasad did not make it to the Indian team in for the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, where Shafali Verma had guided the nation to the title win

#The youngster worked hard on her strike rate and was named captain of the Indian team that won the first-ever U19 Women's Asia Cup in 2024

#Earlier in 2024, she became the second Indian captain to win the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after Shafali Verma

#Niki Prasad was signed by Delhi Capitals for her base price of Rs 10 lakh

Despite being just 19 years of age, the youngster showed immense maturity as she helped Delhi Capitals register a win from a tricky situation on what was her debut in the WPL. Having already shown what she is capable of, Niki Prasad will look to shine with her all-round skills and potentially make it to the India women's national cricket team one day.

