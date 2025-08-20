UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League is in full swing, with all five matches thus far being entertaining for fans. In the sixth match of UP T20 League 2025, Noida Kings will take on Gaur Gorakhapur Lions on August 20, led by Shivam Chaudhary and Akshdeep Nath, respectively. The position of both teams in the UP T20 League points table are polar opposite, with Noida Kings in the first half, while Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in the bottom half. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Third in the UP T20 League 2025 standings, Noida started its season with a narrow victory over Lucknow Falcons by two wickets, where Prashant Veer played a match-winning knock of 48 not out. Spinner Karn Sharma (33) and openers Chaudhary (26) and Anivesh Choudhary (33) also contributed. With the ball, Naman Tiwari produced an exhilarating spell, claiming a four-wicket haul, restricting Falcons to 165.

On the other hand, Gaur Gorakhapur Lions started their UP T20 League 2025 with a thumping defeat in their opener, losing to Kashi Rudras by 50 runs. Abdul Rehman and Shivam Sharma were the standout bowlers, claiming five wickets between them, while with the bat, captain Nath (34) and Prince Yadav (49) were the knights in shining armour for the side.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Date Wednesday, August 20 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking for their first win, Noida Kings will take on Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in UP T20 League 2025 on Tuesday, August 20, which will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, starting 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live telecast on Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida vs Gorakhapur live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Noida Kings will look to continue their winning run in the league and expect to dominate the contest.

