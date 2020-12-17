New Zealand (NZ) will square off against Pakistan (PAK) in the 1st T20I match of the three-match series which kicks off from December 18, 2020, at Eden Park, Auckland. Both New Zealand and Pakistan will be led by their all-rounder for upcoming T20I series. Kiwis will be led by Mitchell Santner, while Pakistan will play under the captaincy of Shadab Khan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 Dream11 Team: Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Hafeez and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

New Zealand will enter this game with recently-concluded T20I series win against West Indies. Pakistan last played T20I series against Zimbabwe where they won by a whitewash. Men in green received a big blow before this series as their skipper and star batsman Babar Azam has suffered a thumb injury which has ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series. We can expect a high scoring game on a batting paradise like Eden Park, Auckland. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam, Doubts Over Spinner's Fitness As Well.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Glenn Phillips (NZ) and Tim Seifert (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Devon Conway (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ) and Haider Ali (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Mohammad Hafeez (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Wahab Riaz (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Doug Bracewell (NZ).

Jimmy Neesham (NZ) should be elected as captain of your Dream11 team, while Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain for NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 fantasy playing XI.

