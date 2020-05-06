‘Oh Bale Oh Tere Chuhey’: Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s Workout Video

Yuzvendra Chahal and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact, his intriguing TikTok videos are the talk of the town. Recently, however, the Haryana-born cricketer shared a workout video on Twitter in which he can be seen performing several exercises. His video gained a lot of appreciation from the netizens. However, when former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came across the video, he showcased his humorous side and hilariously trolled his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate. Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuvraj Singh’s Hairstyle While Replying to Birthday Wishes.

“The pain you feel today is the strength you'll feel tomorrow,” wrote Chahal while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. In the clip, the veteran cricketer can be seen doing as many as four exercises with the help of dumbles. Well, the leggie is certainly not able to showcase his on-field blitzes due to the lockdown. However, he is certainly leaving no stones unturned to be in his best shape. Along with that, Chahal is also inspiring his fans to workout at home.

Chahal's Post:

The pain you feel today is the strength you'll feel tomorrow..!! 🤝💪 pic.twitter.com/ymUhaEZID9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 6, 2020

Chahal’s drill gained a lot of praises from the fans. However, Yuvraj Singh decided to troll his former teammate. “Oh bale oh tere chuhey,” commented the 2011-World Cup winner on the video. Many fans also joined the southpaw’s antics and posted hilarious comment. Meanwhile, let’s look at Yuvraj’s comment.

Yuvi's Comment:

Oh bale oh tere chuhey 🐭 💪🏼 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2020

This was, however, not the first time when Chahal got trolled by a fellow cricketer. Recently, RCB duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers also mercilessly made fun of their teammate for making TikTok Videos. The former even went on to call Chahal a ‘clown.’ Earlier, Indian opener Rohit Sharma also took a dig at Chahal’s TikTok videos while talking to Jasprit Bumrah in a live Instagram session.