England cricketer Ollie Pope was left with an injured finger after dropping Virat Kohli off James Anderson’s ball on day 1 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pope dropped a fairly easy catch of Kohli while fielding at gully. Pope was trolled by the fans on social media for dropping a regulation catch. But it appeared that the 23-year-old had injured his index finger while attempting to take the catch. England though weren’t hurt much by the missed opportunity with Kohli adding just three more runs to his score before being dismissed by Jack Leach. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 1: Axar Patel’s Six-Wicket Haul Puts Hosts in Command.

Pope’s dropped catch came in the first delivery of the 30th over bowled by James Anderson. Kohli, who was looking good at the crease, edged the ball to Pope at Gully who failed to take the catch after two attempts. The Indian captain wanted to leave the ball but left his bat hanging close to the trajectory of the delivery and it took an edge. But Pope failed to grab the catch. Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security at Narendra Modi Stadium To Meet Indian Captain During IND vs ENG Day-Night Test.

Replays showed the England batsman had hurt his right index finger while attempting to take the catch. Pope’s finger was seen bleeding while there were also bloodstains on his pants. A Twitter user shared a picture of the same and wrote “Blood stains on Ollie Pope's track pant! We all might say that it's dropped but for them, it's a different feel altogether.” Take a look at the post.

Ollie Pope Left With Injured Finger After Attempting Catch

Blood stains on Ollie Pope's track pant! We all might say that it's dropped but for them, it's a different feel altogether. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZE7y7pU9n9 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 24, 2021

Three overs after that dropped catch, Kohli dragged a Leach delivery into his stumps. Kohli attempted to play a late cut but could only manage to edge the ball onto the stumps. He was dismissed for 27 runs. The Indian skipper, however, stitched a crucial 64-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (57*) to help rescue India’s innings after two quick dismissals. Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease at stumps with India only 13 runs behind England first innings total of 112.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).