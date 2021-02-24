An ardent Virat Kohli fan nearly breached the players’ bio-secure bubble after escaping security to run into the field to hug the Indian captain. The fan jumped over the barriers to enter the ground and was running to hug Kohli before he was shooed away and caught by the security officials. Kohli had to chase the fan away before he could approach and hug him. The intruder was later caught by the security officials on the ground and has been reportedly arrested. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

The England cricketers moved away from the line as the fan ran into the field and Kohli also had to move away and ask the fan to leave before he could come close. Had the fan come in close contact with any players on the field, the match would have been forced to stop. Players would have also had to abandon the game and undergo quarantine again before returning the field. Take a look at some reactions on the fan intruding the ground to hug Kohli. Fans Lash Out at Stuart Broad After his Trademark 'Celebrappeal' During India vs England Pink Ball Test.

Fan Breach Security to Enter Field

Fan tried to breach, but Virat Kohli reminded him of bio bubble! pic.twitter.com/DfjoOZFkBK — Cheeru (@_sobermonk) February 24, 2021

Virat Kohli Chases Away Fan

Fan Breaches Security to Meet Kohli

Fan Breached The Security Even in The World's Biggest Staidum To Meet His Idol ❤️🙏 Virat Moves Away Because Covid19 Rules & Fan Goes Back 😇 Fanbase Matters 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VoooVV9Fz6 — Virat Kohli Trends (@TrendingVirat) February 24, 2021

Virat Kohli Refuses to Hug Fan Because of COVID19 Protocols

Fan breaches security to meet Virat but he refused because of covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/QA6Cy1l1kt — Virat Kohli Fan :) (@aviirajput_) February 24, 2021

India, meanwhile, are on top in the day-night Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The hosts first bundled England for 112 runs and are presently just 21 runs behind with eight wickets still in hand. Axar Patel was the star with the ball for India taking 6/38 to rattle England’s batting order on the opening day of the third Test. Ravichandran Ashwin also picked three wickets while Ishant Sharma picked the first wicket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).