As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has ended now, the WPL 2023 is knocking on the doors. The first match is scheduled on March 4, days from now. Ahead of that BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals the tune of the WPL 2023. The tune of the IPL has caught the cricket audience of India grooving for over a decade now. Now it is time for the Women's Premier League tune to make the cricket fans vibe.

Jay Shah Launches Theme Sound for Women’s Premier League

The sound that's about to sweep the nation! With the #TATAWPL mere days away, we can barely contain our excitement. I can already hear fans in the stands cheering along to the sound of the next big thing in cricket! @wplt20 @bcci @bcciwomen @viacom18 pic.twitter.com/HNKzlQWbWF — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 27, 2023

