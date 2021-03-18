Like his Mumbai Indians compatriot, Suryakumar Yadav dazzled in his maiden T20I innings for India and scored a fine half-century. Yadav smashed 57 from 31 deliveries to give India a perfect start after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal. But Suryakumar was dismissed right after he completed his fifty. The 30-year-old's dismissal, however, courted controversy with fans and experts disappointed with the umpire's decision to award the call to England despite their being no conclusive evidence. Suryakumar Yadav Scores Maiden T20I Fifty in Debut Innings Against England.

Suryakumar was out to a brilliant catch by Dawid Malan at fine leg off Sam Curran immediately after smashing the bowler for a six over the same region. Although Malan took a stunner at fine leg, replays showed the ball might have touched the ground as Malan was attempting to catch it. But despite no proper evidence if he had taken the catch cleanly, the third umpire judged Suryakumar Yadav out as the soft-signal call by the on-field umpires was out. Adil Rashid Becomes First Bowler to Get Virat Kohli Stumped Twice in his International Career.

Suryakumar Yadav Dismissal Video

You can very well see this the ball touches the ground !! This is so unfair 😤😠!!@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash #suryakumar #NotOut pic.twitter.com/LXmxce0BkK — Atharva .S. Uttarkar (@imAtharvaUt) March 18, 2021

Former India cricketers, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer lashed out at the third umpire for the decision while Aakash Chopra called the 'soft signal' call 'farcical'. "How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire," Laxman tweeted.

How Can This Be Out? Laxman Questions

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Sehwag Thinks Third Umpire Was Blindfolded When Making The Decision

Wasim Jaffer Has a Question for ICC

Sehwag shared a picture of a blindfolded guy and taunted the umpire by referring to him as being blindfolded when adjudging Suryakumar out. Jaffer asked ICC why there was a soft-signal. Take a look at their reactions.

Aakash Chopra Thinks Soft Signal for Catches is Farcical

Soft Signal for catches taken in the deep is farcical. MUST be avoided. Adding to the confusion. Not solving a problem. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021

Third Umpire Saw Something Different?

That umpire must be a really different guy, his perspective is so different from everybody else’s. He saw something different from what all of us saw. He’s a Lone Ranger. Respect sir. Respect. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 18, 2021

Did the Ball Touch The Ground?

Ball has touched the ground for sure! #IndvEng — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 18, 2021

Fans were also disappointed with the call of the third umpire. Many pointed out that replays clearly showed the ball was touching the ground when Malan was attempting to take the catch. Kumar's innings was studded with six boundaries and three maximums. His knock helped India post a big total on the scoreboard.

