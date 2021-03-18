Virat Kohli st Buttler b Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid becomes the first bowler to get Virat Kohli stumped twice in his international career.

Kohli was also stumped by the same combination of Buttler & Rashid in the Nottingham ODI in 2018.#IndvEng#IndvsEng

