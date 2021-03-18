Virat Kohli st Buttler b Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid becomes the first bowler to get Virat Kohli stumped twice in his international career.
Kohli was also stumped by the same combination of Buttler & Rashid in the Nottingham ODI in 2018.#IndvEng#IndvsEng
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 18, 2021
i fucking love adil rashid me x#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/xNYtI6kJLo
— kεz (@realkez) March 18, 2021
