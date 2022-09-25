Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win over England in the fourth T20I and levelled the seven-match series 2-2 in Karachi on September 25. Batting first, the hosts managed to score only 166 runs, thanks to a brilliant 88-run knock of Mohammad Rizwan. The English side were bowled out for only 163 runs, courtesy of a compact bowling attack from the hosts. Haris Rauf scalped three wickets in this match.

Pakistan Beat England by Three Runs:

