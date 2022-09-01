Pakistan (PAK) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in a crucial match number six of Asia Cup 2022 on September 02 (Friday) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The winner of Pakistan vs Hong Kong will qualify for the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs HK sixth T20 encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli Star for India as Men in Blue Enter Super 4 Round.

The third match in group A will decide who will be the second team from the group to qualify for the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022. India remained unbeaten in group matches and secured their place in the next round from group A after topping it. Pakistan had somewhat satisfactory encounter earlier in the tournament against India despite losing the match, thanks to the bowlers. Middle-order failed in building a partnership to reach a decent total; however, while defending, Pakistani bowlers, especially Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz, delivered so well with the ball that the match was dragged down to the last over. Whereas,Hong Kong the other day lost by 40 runs in a group stage match against India. Their bowling performance was poor though the batters were relatively better. Babar Hayat, 41 off 35 and Kinchit Shah, 30 off 28 were superb with the bat but not enough to lead their team to a victory. As Pakistan take on Hong Kong on Friday, both the teams will be in a do-or-die situation and will make sure to work on the deficiencies that could hinder them from winning. Hong Kong Cricket Team Players Who Can Make Things Tough for Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament.

PAK vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

PAK vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kinchit Shah (HK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Hayat (HK), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Aizaz Khan (HK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shahnawaz Dahani (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Ayush Shukla (HK) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs HK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK),Kinchit Shah (HK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Hayat (HK), Babar Azam (PAK),Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Aizaz Khan (HK),Shahnawaz Dahani (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Ayush Shukla (HK).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

