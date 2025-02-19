Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: After months of unsurety, and controversies, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is finally beginning, with co-hosts and defending champions Pakistan taking on familiar foes in New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 9. The PAK vs NZ CT match also marks the return of an ICC event on Pakistani soil after the ICC World Cup 1996. The Pakistan national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team will be played at the newly renovated National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

So far, Pakistan and New Zealand have clashed in 118 ODIs, where the former have out victorious 61 times, while three have ended in no result, and one tied. In CT the trend continues, as Pakistan holds a narrow 2-1 advantage over the Black Caps. However, in their last five ODIs, the Kiwis have won three and lost two, which includes a convincing victory in Tri-Nation Series 2025 last week.

Pakistan are competing with an unbalanced side, which have its concerns across batting and bowling departments, while New Zealand looks the more all-rounded side, and have most bases covered. The added pressure of the home crowd might work wonders for Pakistan, or became a deterrent only time will tell.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squads

Pakistan Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

