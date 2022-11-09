New Zealand and Pakistan will face off against each other in the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim to reach the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal live streaming details, scroll down below. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sydney Cricket Ground for PAK vs NZ Semifinal Match

Pakistan had a tough route to the semis as they produced a sensational comeback to book their place in the final four. Babar Azam’s team lost their opening two games but registered three consecutive wins to advance from the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand were dominant in their group and advanced with three wins, one draw and a loss.

When Is Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the SCG in Sydney on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday). The PAK vs NZ game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of the match on PTV Sports.

How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the PAK vs NZ action live.

