Pakistan and South Africa are all set to take on each other on Day 2 of the first Test match. The match is currently underway at the National Stadium in Karachi. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at how the day one panned out for both teams. So the day one had the visitors getting bundled out on the score of 220 runs. We had Dean Elgar who scored the highest runs for the side with 58 runs from 106 balls. Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Match Report: Bowlers Bring Proteas Back in the Game After Batsmen Falter.

George Linde made a second highest contribution has he made 35 runs from 64 balls. Yasir Shah was the one who scalped three wickets. Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali were the ones who got a couple of wickets each. In response to this, the home team lost four wickets each on the score of 33 runs. Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were the ones who made way to the pavilion without making any significant contributions. As of now, we have, Abid Ali and Fawad Alam batting on 5 and zero runs respectively. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will begin from January 27 (Wednesday). Day 2 of the Test will start from 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 2 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be available on Sony Sports. Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the Test live on television. In Pakistan, the match will be live on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the live-action of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test day 2 online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).