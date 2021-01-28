The day three of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa which is currently underway at the National Stadium in Karachi promises to be a full-on blockbuster for the fans as we have the Men in Green are back on the driving seat. All thanks to Fawad Alam’s superb knock of 109 runs. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that, let’s have a look at how the day three panned out for both teams. So we all know that Pakistan had looked in bad shape after the team lost early wickets on day one of the first Test. Pakistan Need To Give Fawad Alam a Second Chance To Revive His Test Career, Says Ramiz Raja.

Then we had Fawad Alam who stood tall and handled the reins of the team. He faced 245 balls and slammed nine fours and a couple of sixes. His inning changed the equation of the Test match. Faheem Ashraf was yet another one who made a vital contribution as he scored 64 runs. As s of now, we have Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali batting on 11 and 6 runs respectively. The hosts are in a commanding position for now as they lead by 88 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will begin from January 28 (Thursday). Day 3 of the Test will start from 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be available on Sony Sports. Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the Test live on television. In Pakistan, the match will be live on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the live-action of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test day 3 online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

