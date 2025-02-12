Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the third One-Day International (ODI) of the tri-nation series, Pakistan takes on South Africa; in a game which is being termed as a virtual semi-final. New Zealand, the third team in the tournament, have already made it to the finals following wins against both Pakistan and South Africa. Meanwhile for PAK vs SA free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Qualify For Final With Comfortable Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa.

Ahead of this crucial match Pakistan suffered a blow with pacer Haris Rauf ruled out due to an injury. Subsequently, Akif Javed was named as his replacement in the squad. However, in the playing XI Mohammad Hasnain replaced Rauf, which was later revealed by PCB.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team 3rd ODI of tri-series takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi. The live action in PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs SA Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Karachi.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the PAK vs SA ODI match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 3rd ODI 2025?

For PAK vs SA live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app. While Sony Sports Network have the telecast rights of the tri-series, it is not confirmed whether they will provide live streaming of PAK vs SA on their OTT SonyLIV. To watch PAK vs SA live streaming on FanCode fans will have to pay a nominal subscription fee.

