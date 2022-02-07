London, Feb 7 (IANS) Paul Collingwood has been appointed as England's interim men's head coach for the three-match Test series against the West Indies in March. Collingwood was serving as the assistant coach to Chris Silverwood, who left his role as head coach last week after England's 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia. Apart from Silverwood, Ashley Giles and Graham Thorpe lost their jobs as men's managing director and batting coach respectively. Collingwood took charge of the England team when they lost the T20I series to West Indies 3-2 last month. Justin Langer Resigns As Australia's Head Coach, Andrew McDonald Appointed As Interim Coach

Currently, Collingwood, a former England all-rounder, is taking a break in Barbados before joining the England team arriving in Antigua on February 25.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild," said Collingwood in a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). England's squad for the Tests against the West Indies will be announced later in the week. After arriving in Antigua, they will play a four-day warm-up match starting on March 1 followed by the first Test starting at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 8. The second and third Tests will be held at Kensington Oval in Barbados and National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special. I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle," added Collingwood, who captained England to winning the Men's T20 World Cup in 2010.

The 45-year-old concluded by saying that the series against West Indies gives a chance for England to come back on track in Test cricket. "Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper. We have an opportunity to get back on track."

