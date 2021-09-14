The cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England has left the fans heartbroken and has evoked many reactions from the cricketing fraternity of the home side. The match was cancelled after one of the staff members got tested positive for COVID-19. Junior physio Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for COVID-19 and even the ECB in their press release explained that the Indian players will not be able to take on the field. Now, former English cricketer Paul Newman has slammed Indian players for flouting the rules. ECB Likely To Write to ICC To Decide on Outcome of Cancelled Fifth Test Against India.

He further went on to mention that no player from the team wanted to risk playing the fifth Test due to the IPL 2021. Newman slammed Virat Kohli & Co and said that India disrespected the series. "There really should have been no reason why they could not play on once those test results were returned. That is the criterion that has governed every game this season as cricket continues to navigate the complex Covid world. Why should that change now?" he explained.

Newman was quite angry with the Indian team pulling out of the series and slammed Virat Kohli and men for pulling out the series. He said that the team disrespected the series by pulling out in this fashion. The former England cricketer also slammed the Indian team for flouting COVID-19 rules and not following the given guidelines. The England Cricket Board was about to write to the ICC for seeking the results of the last Test match.

