Leading a national side is seemingly easy compared to captaining a franchise, which comprises players belonging to different countries. Shreyas Iyer, who was recently named the captain of the Punjab Kings franchise for Indian Premier League 2025 has entered an elite list of players to have led the most IPL teams (3). Iyer first led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the IPL 2020 Final and then helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the IPL 2024 title, and will soon marshall Punjab Kings troops in the upcoming edition. Shreyas Iyer Named New Punjab Kings Captain Ahead of IPL 2025.

Iyer with his third IPL franchise leadership stint has joined captains such as Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, and Steve Smith to have led the most Indian Premier League teams, with three sides each during their stint in the cash-rich tournament.

Players Leading Most IPL Teams

Player Teams Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings Kumar Sangakkara Deccan Chargers, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad Steve Smith Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, and Rising Pune Supergiant Mahela Jayawardene Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Interestingly, Iyer becomes the 17th Punjab Kings captain, which is staggering for a franchise, which is in the tournament since IPL’s inception. Three of the four captains in the aforementioned list have been at the helm of affairs at Punjab, making the role in the franchise quite a high-risk one.

