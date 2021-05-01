Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The class will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming to move up the table and record consecutive wins. So ahead of the clash, we bring you the weather report in Ahmedabad and how the pitch will behave for the PBKS vs DC match. PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Punjab Kings have moved within touching distance of the top four and will be aiming to remain there with a win over the high-flying Delhi Capitals. The KL Rahul-side defeated RCB in their previous fixture and will be hoping that they can build on that. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals made easy work of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and are in pursuit of the top spot.

Ahmedabad Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Ahmedabad on May 02, 2021 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be around the late 30 degrees Celcius mark. The skies are will be clear during the time of the game and there is no chance of rain so we can get a full game without any interruptions.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stadium in Ahmedabad has traditionally assisted the bowlers but batsmen have managed to put on competitive scores in the games played at the venue so far. However, dew has played a huge role as teams chasing have found it much easier to bat but Punjab defended a score in their last game at the stadium.

