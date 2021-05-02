PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: A KL Rahul-minus Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 30 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 2). PBKS faced a massive blow ahead of the game as their skipper and orange cap-holder KL Rahul was taken to hospital after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Chris Gayle had led PBKS when Rahul off the field in their last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Caribbean dasher is likely to captain Punjab in this clash as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live score and updates of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Not to forget, Rahul’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal missed the last game due to an arm injury and can be out of this clash too. Hence, PBKS might be forced to name a new opening combination, and if Gayle leads the side, he should open the innings alongside Mandeep Singh or Prabhsimran Singh. All these factors make PBKS an underdog against an in-form Delhi side, and it would be interesting to see how they react to the challenge. Alongside Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan and Deepak Hooda need to shine with the bat while Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and hero of the last game, Harpreet Brar, will handle the mantle in the bowling department. PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

While PBKS will take the field with a depleted side, DC have a well-balanced line-up, and they would be high on confidence. From Prithvi Shaw to Marcus Stoinis, all batsmen in DC’s top-six have got runs under their belt, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada have been brilliant with the ball in hand. Moreover, Rishabh Pant’s men walked away with a comfortable six-wicket win when these two teams met earlier this season.

Notably, Delhi Capitals have already won five of their first seven games and are just a couple of wins away from securing a place in the playoffs. Hence, PBKS have a job in hand, and troubling the in-form Delhi side would be daunting.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh