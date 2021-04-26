Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track when they play each other in match 21 of Indian Premier League season 14. KKR, who started their season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, have crumbled to four successive defeats and lie at the bottom of the points table. Punjab Kings turned around their campaign with a crucial win against defending champions Mumbai Indians and are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match should scroll down for all information. Pat Cummins Donates to PM Cares Fund To Aid India in Purchasing Oxygen for Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Encourages Fellow IPL Players To Contribute.

Punjab Kings started their season with a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals before losing three on the trot. They beat Mumbai Indians in their previous match to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track. KL Rahul’s side looked to have settled on their batting order with most of the top six firing. Nicholas Pooran has got out on a duck in three of four innings but that will not be a concern for the management. KKR needs to find their right batting order and find some way to allow Andre Russell to face more balls. PBKS vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 21.

