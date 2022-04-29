Punjab Kings (PBKS) form in IPL 2022 has been on and off. With an equal number of wins and losses after playing eight matches, PBKS are on number seven on the IPL 2022 points table with the net run rate of -0.419. Punjab Kings (PBKS) played previously against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday and put up a competent total of 187 runs thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's hundred and later defended decently, winning by 11 runs. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on the fourth place of the points table after winning five matches out of eight games they played so far with the net run rate of +0.334. LSG sealed their fifth win on Sunday against Mumbai Indians (MI) and LSG skipper KL Rahul was named as the player of the match after scoring a hundred. PBKS and LSG will be locking the horns on Friday. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 42.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

He retrieved his form back in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. Shikhar Dhawan remained not out on 88 off 59 to aid Punjab Kings (PBKS) post a competitive total of 187 runs. He is among the most important players of PBKS and players to watch out for as they play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS)

Earlier in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) he was dropped twice, which was followed by valuable 42 runs by the batter. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was named by PBKS in their playing eleven for this match and batter delivered as per expectations. He will be among an important player for PBKS as they play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

He was the most economical bowler with two wickets in his name against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. The South-African right arm fast bowler has been performing decently so far. He will be the key bowler for PBKS as they play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. PBKS vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 42.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul (LSG)

The LSG captain in the last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) anchored the innings by smashing his second century of the season. KL Rahul scored 103 off 62 balls, consisting of 12 fours and four sixes to help his side score a decent defending total. He has been leading the new-comer team impressively and performing at an individual level as well. He remains the important figure in the game between PBKS and LSG on Friday.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

He took the wicket of big fish Rohit Sharma earlier in their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) and later in the game took two more wickets of Kieron Pollard and D.Sams to break the hopes of Mumbai Indians (MI) to clinch their maiden win. Apart from bowling, Krunal is known to hit the ball very well around. He is our consistent favourite from LSG and a player to watch out for as they play against PBKS on Friday.

