Asian cricket fans can be very vocal, which Indian and Pakistani players are accustomed to. However, in an unpleasant incident, Babar Azam found himself around a group of Pakistani fans, who taunted the star batter reminding the former national cricket team captain about not being worthy of a place in Pakistan's T20I side, and further urged the player to return home. A group of fans misbehaved with Azam during the AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney, where the cricketer was fielding on the boundary line. Azam has been targeted by fans several times lately for his lack of performance across formats. Australia Defeat Pakistan by 13 Runs in 2nd T20I 2024: Spencer Johnson's Five-Wicket Haul Helps AUS Secure Series Victory Over PAK.

Fans Taunt Babar Azam

Pakistan fans disrespecting Babar Azam in Sydney. "Teri jagah nahin banti T20 team mein" 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 This is not acceptable at all. He's our former captain and he's our pride. Sharam karo sab. Stay strong, @babarazam258 🇵🇰♥️https://t.co/MbI4GHytMw — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 17, 2024

