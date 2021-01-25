Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella trolled England batsman Jonny Bairstow following his dismissal in the 2nd Test between the teams at the Galle International Stadium. The Sri Lankan sledged the Englishman for being dropped from the England squad for the first two Test matches against India which are scheduled to be played next month. Monitor Lizard Makes Appearance at Galle During Day 3 of SL vs ENG 2nd Test, ICC Shares Cheeky Post.

The event occurred in the 36th over of England’s first innings with Jonny Bairstow batting at 28 runs. Niroshan Dickwella could be heard, sledging the English batsman for being dropped for the Indian tour. The Sri Lankan also pointed out that Bairstow will be featuring in the upcoming edition of IPL, stating that the batsman only ‘plays for cash’. England Announce 16-Member Squad for Opening Two Test Matches Against India.

See Video

Dickwella’s sledge work against bairstow 😂😂 “ Dropped from the India tour, but going to play the ipl, playing for cash only “ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d5zw36ij3h — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) January 24, 2021

Immediately after the incident, Jonny Bairstow lost his wicket. The Englishman was first given not out by the umpire but upon review, it became clear that the batsman appeared to have knicked the ball onto his pad which was later gathered comfortably by Oshada Fernando.

Jonny Bairstow was one of the many senior players from the England team who weren’t named in the squad set to play India in the first two Test matches, Mark Wood and Sam Curran being the others. However, the series will see the return of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as the duo were rested from the Sri Lanka tour.

Speaking of the game between England and Sri Lanka, the visitors are set to secure the series after inching closer towards victory in the second Test. A collapse in the second innings, saw the hosts put up a target of 166 runs for England to chase and the Three Lions are in a commanding position.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).