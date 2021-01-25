In a hilarious incident, ICC accused Sri Lanka of using an extra-fielder on day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England. ICC took to social media to share a pic of the ‘Monitor Lizard’ appearing on the boundary line during the SL vs ENG and second Test and wrote they were reviewing the incident. "The ICC is reviewing reports that Sri Lanka used an extra fielder against England in Galle today. The situation will be 'monitored'", ICC cheekily wrote after sharing the picture of the Monitor Lizard. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

Fans immediately reacted to the post and commented with some funny replies. One fan asked how many catches the 12th fielder took while others praised the tongue of the water Lizard. Take a look at some reactions below. Kevin Pietersen Wants ECB to ‘Print’ Rahul Dravid’s Email for Struggling England Openers Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley.

Monitor Lizard Appears During Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test

The ICC is reviewing reports that Sri Lanka used an extra fielder against England in Galle today. The situation will be 'monitored' 😏 pic.twitter.com/88u7eDowRl — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2021

How Many Catches Dis This Fielder Take?

How many catches did this fielder have on the field😂 — Rohit kumar🇮🇳 (@Rokum45) January 24, 2021

A Sri Lanka Water Lizard is Harmless

A Sri Lankan water lizard. Its quite harmless to humans. We have a resident one in our home garden as well 😊 — Nish tweets (@ni122867) January 24, 2021

England Players After the Monitor Lizard Appeared

England Fans On Seeing This ICC Post

England team to ICC : We have a solution pic.twitter.com/nexqtOxNVy — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaan) January 24, 2021

Tongue in Cheek Humour

Scary?

This isn’t just for fun 😂😂😂but It actually happened. Saw in news and other tweet as well . Scary🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/DPQjvDfc5M — Ankita Sharma (@AnkitaShar16) January 24, 2021

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are on top in the second Test after bundling out England for 344 runs in reply to their 381. The hosts, who are 0-1 behind in the two-Test series, currently lead the match by 44 runs and are batting cautiously to consolidate their lead and win the second Test to tie the series1-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).