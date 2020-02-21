Poonam Yadav’s Four-Wicket Haul Helps India Get Off to a Winning Start in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Twitterati Hail the Indian Leg-Spinner

Poonam Yadav clinched four wickets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav made a stunning comeback in the game against Australia today at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney as it was her four-wicket haul that helped the Women in Blue win the game by 17 runs. Yadav who was injured and was away from international cricket for a while conceded 19 runs scalping four vital wickets and thus breaking the backbone of the Australian team. Needless say that the leg-spinner emerged as a top trend on social media and the netizens hailed her for the feat. Poonam Yadav Bowls a Double-Bounce No-Ball During India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Watch Video).

The leg –spinner scalped the wickets of Alyssa Healy (51), Rachael Haynes (6), Ellyse Perry (0) and Jess Jonassen (2). The hosts controlled the batting of the Indian side as they could only put up 132 runs on the board. Deepti Sharma emerged as the highest scorer for the team as she made 49 runs from 46 balls. During the course of 20 overs, they lost four wickets. But it was Poonam Yadav’s bowling that changed the game and was hailed for the same. Let’s have a look at the reactions now.

This is a terrific win for the Indian women against the holders and favourites, Australia. Poonam Yadav was brilliant. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 21, 2020

Congratulations to India’s women’s cricket team! Fine victory over Australia by 17 runs in #T20 World Cup opening match. Diminutive Poonam Yadav ran through the Aussie girls with figures of 4-19. — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) February 21, 2020

Wow! Poonam Yadav on a hat-trick after a pair of sensational googlies! Game on!! #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 21, 2020

Apart from Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy none of the players from the Australian team could go beyond the scorer of six runs. The Australian team was bundled out on the score of 115 runs in 19.5 overs. The Australian team will next take on Sri Lanka on February 24 2020. Whereas the Women in Blue will lock horns with Bangladesh on the same date.