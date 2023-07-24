India is at the verge of ending the Test series with West Indies as they are about to enter the final day of the 2nd Test match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India have performed really well in the Day 4 of the Test match, edging ahead and the match poised in favour of them. West Indies need 289 runs to win and have eight wickets in hand. India will back themselves to wrap up the West Indian innings quickly and scalp the crucial points to get ahead in the World Test Championship. Why Did Ishan Kishan Bat at Number Four Instead of Virat Kohli on Day 4 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023? Indian Wicketkeeper Reveals Reason.

India had a solid outing on Day 4 as Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul to bowl out the resilient Caribbeans quickly handing India a solid lead of 183 runs. India extended the lead to 364 in no time as they launched an assault on the Windies bowlers scoring very fast and gave themselves enough time after declaring quickly to go for a straightforward win. Now the only thing that can cause them any trouble in the forecast of rain which on Day 5 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match 2023.

According to forecast of Accuweather on July 24 there is a significant chance of rain during the Day 5 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023. It is expected to rain ahead of the match, so we might have a delayed start. The forecasts of rain becomes considerately higher as the day progresses and there is a prediction of consistent rain after lunch till the end of Day's play. Considering the prediction, India will consider themselves fortunate to have a significant period of time to bowl out the opposition. Fans can expect regular rain interruptions and the ground-staff has to work overtime to help resume action if possible.

Port of Spain, Trinidad Weather Forecast ForIndia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 (Accuweather.com)

Day 3 and Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad also saw rain interruptions. In Day 4, several overs was lost and it also forced India to declare early, Currently the weather stands between a result favouring India and a draw. Fans will hope that they could see some action today and rain stays away.