Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India alongwith members of Ministry of Power and Power CPSU teams during ‘Power Cup 2021’, a friendly cricket match played between Ministry of Power and Power CPSU teams on 30th January 2021 at New Delhi.

‘Power Cup 2021’, a friendly cricket match was played between teams of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India and Power CPSU teams on 30th January 2021 at New Delhi. Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai (Secretary) Power, Govt. of India led the Ministry of Power Team while Shri R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC led the CPSU Power Team. NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company under the leadership of CMD, NHPC was the nodal organization for organizing this event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R.K. Singh congratulated both the teams for putting up an excellent match. He further said that such events are an ideal way of building team spirit and camaraderie amongst Ministry of Power and Central Power Sector PSUs.

The Ministry of Power team also included Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary & FA, Shri S.K.G. Rahate, Additional Secretary, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Shri Raj Pal, Senior Advisor, Shri Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Shri Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Joint Secretary, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Joint Secretary, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, PS to Hon’ble MOS, Ministry of Power and Directors and other senior officers. The CPSU Power Team also included Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, Shri K. Sreekant, CMD, Powergrid, Shri K.V.S. Baba, CMD, POSOCO, Shri R.N. Singh, Chairman, DVC, Shri Abhay Bakre, Director General, BEE, Shri Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, EESL and their Directors and other senior officers from NHPC, NTPC, PFC, REC, EESL and POSOCO.

The Ministry of Power team won the match by 37 runs after scoring 159 runs in 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with score of 122 runs. Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai (Secretary) Power, Govt. of India was given a special award for ‘Best Sportsman Spirit’, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power was awarded ‘Best Bowler’, Shri Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, was awarded ‘Elegant batsman of the Match’, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, PS to Hon’ble MOS, Ministry of Power was awarded “Best Economical Bowler’, Shri Anil Gaba, Asst. Director (OL) from Ministry of Power put an excellent all round performance and won the awards for Man of the match, best catch, best fielder and Power player of match and Shri Ramesh Kumar, Manager (PR), NHPC was awarded as Best Batsman.

