Rising sensation Priya Mishra produced an outstanding effort with the ball during the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz clash at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The leg-spinner bagged a three-wicket haul in her four-over spell, which restricted Warriroz to 143/9 in 20 overs. While chasing 144, Ashleigh Gardner hammered a match-winning half-century, which helped Gujarat Giants to register their first victory in the Women's Premier League season Three. Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz by Six Wickets in WPL 2025; Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Priya Mishra Star as GG-W Secure First Win.

For those unknown, the 20-year-old Priya made her debut for the Indian women's national cricket team during the second ODI against the New Zealand women's national cricket team. She became the 147th player to represent the Indian women's cricket team in One-Day Internationals. Here are some of the interesting facts about the leg-spinner that you may not have known yet about Priya Mishra.

Quick Facts About Priya Mishra

Priya Mishra was born on June 4, 2004.

Priya Mishra's cricketing journey began during the seventh standard. The rising cricketer initially started her career as a medium speedster. However, her school coach advised her to switch to leg-spin bowling.

Priya Mishra didn't know about women's cricket and believed that cricket was only a men's game. She used to play the game in the neighbourhood.

She started playing cricket during childhood in Karol Bagh, with her friends on the streets and in local parks.

Priya was introduced to cricket in the seventh standard. She began coaching cricket when she joined Salwan Girls School in Rajinder Nagar. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Place After Beating UP Warriorz Comprehensively.

The star leg-spinner represented Delhi in domestic cricket. She was selected to play for the Delhi women's senior team at the age of 17. The young sensation picked 23 wickets during the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy 2023-24 edition.

During the Women's Premier League 2024 auction, Gujarat Giants acquired Priya Mishra for INR 20 lakh. However, she didn't play any matches. The leg-spinner made her WPL debut during the 2025 edition for the Gujarat Giants.

Priya Mishra is continuously rising in women's cricket. Her recent game-changing performance during the Gujarat Giants and UP Warrioz Women's Premier League 2025 clash showcases how skilful a bowler she is. If she continues to perform like this, Mishra could become a huge asset for the Indian women's national cricket team.

