In the match number nine of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021), Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans. This is going to be the first meeting between these two sides this season. As per the updated PSL 2021 points table. Karachi Kings are on fourth spot while Multan Sultans are on fifth place. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL 2021 live streaming and live telecast in India, then continue reading. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Karachi Kings have played two matches thus far and have emerged victorious in one game while lost the other. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have played three matches and have lost two. Both the teams will be looking to register a win here and move up on team standings.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 27, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Aleem Dar Celebrates After Karachi Kings Lose Review Against Him in PSL 2021 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India. Sony SIX live streaming is also available on Jio TV and Airtel XStream mobile apps.

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Umar.

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke(w), Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

