So we have the summit clash at the Pakistan Super League 2021 as Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi are all set to take on each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details for the finals of the PSL 2021. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Now, Peshawar Zalmi has faced a rude shock or you can call it a major jolt as batsman Haider Ali and fast bowler Umaid Asif will miss the Pakistan Super League final. Reason? PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Enter Maiden Final After Defeating Islamabad United by 31 Runs.

The breach of bio-bubble has actually led the PCB to take such a harsh decision. Even the national team will bear the brunt of this as Haider Ali's name will be withdrawn from the tour to England and the West Indies. Both Ali and Asif have been isolated. Talking about the last time when the two teams met each other, Multan Sultans won the match with a thumping win by eight wickets and that too with 21 balls to spare.

Out of the five matches played by two teams against each other, Multan Sultans won three games and the two others were won by Peshawar. Now, let's check out the live streaming details for the game below:

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi's final match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Final Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Final Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

