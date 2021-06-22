Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 Eliminator 1. The winner of this contest will head to the PSL 2021 final and take on Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2021 live streaming online and TV telecast in India, then continue reading. PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Enter Maiden Final After Defeating Islamabad United by 31 Runs.

Islamabad United lost to Multan Sultans in Qualifier and now get another shot at the final as they finished among top two on the PSL 2021 points table. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, defeated defending champions Karachi Kings in the Eliminator 1 to inch closer to the finals

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Eliminator 2 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 22, 2021 (Monday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Eliminator 2 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Eliminator 2 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 match online for fans in India.

