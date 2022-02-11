Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face off against each other in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2022 fixtures. The PSL 7 clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 11, 2022 (Friday) as teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Multan Sultans have been sensational this season and are the only team yet to lose a game in the league. The defending champions are on a six-game winning run and will be hoping to continue that. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars saw their three-game winning run come to an end last time around and will be hoping to get back to winning ways and go second in the team standings.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the National Stadium in Abu Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022 (Friday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).