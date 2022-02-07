Quetta Gladiators would face Lahore Qalandars in a Pakistan Super League 2022 match on Monday, February 7. The match would be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore side have notched up three wins on the trot now and are looking to be in good form after a defeat in their first game. The story is quite the opposite in case of Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators. The Men in Purple have lost three out of four matches played and are sitting fifth on the points table with just two points. Karachi Kings, who lost five consecutive matches in a row, find themselves at rock bottom. PSL 2022: Rashid Khan Tags Himself and Teammates Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi As ‘3 Idiots’ in Hilarious Picture

Based on form, Lahore Qalandars are favourites to win this contest. Their bowling attack, led by left-arm paceman Afridi, Haris Rauf and spinner Rashid Khan is a deadly attack for any batting order. For Quetta, the absence of Shahid Afridi due to COVID-19 has been a big blow and they would be hoping to bring about a change in their fortunes in this clash with him being back. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 07, 2022 (Monday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

