PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number seven Multan Sultans will host defending champions Lahore Qalandars. The two sides have had contrasting start to the PSL 2024. While Multan Sultans are unbeaten in two matches, Lahore Qalandars have lost as many. Meanwhile, for MS vs LQ PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player To Score 10,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Milestone During Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

The defending champions have struggled thus far with two back to back defeats. Lahore Qalandars lost to Islamabad United in the opening match and then lost to Quetta Gladiators in their last game. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, defeated Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in their two outings.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Match in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India?

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).