The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have rescheduled the much-hyped Pakistan Super League 2025 Players Draft from January 11 to January 13, which will be held at the iconic Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort. The PSL 2025 Players Draft venue has also been changed by PCB to Lahore from the port city of Gwadar due to 'unforeseen logistical challenges'. However, Gwadar will be a key location for the PSL 2025 Trophy Tour, which will start in March. Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Admits PSL Can't Hold On to Players If They Get Called As Replacements For IPL 2025, Cites Example of Kieron Pollard Attending Wedding (Watch Video).

PCB Announces Reschedules PSL 2025 Players Draft

The #HBLPSLDraft event is rescheduled to take place on 13th January 2025 at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort The official hashtag for the HBL PSL Player Draft is #DECADEOFHBLPSL 📺 Broadcast begins at 12:30 PM 🔗 Read More: https://t.co/6KyPSnui0v pic.twitter.com/KdmAVvcHyC — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 7, 2025

