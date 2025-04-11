Lahore, April 10: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The decision, announced on Thursday, comes after Bosch unilaterally ended his contract with Peshawar Zalmi to join Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians as a replacement player. Journalist Takes Funny Jibe At Mohammad Rizwan's 'Ya to Win Hai Ya Learn Hai' Comment While Asking Multan Sultans Captain About Winning Chances of Franchise in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

Bosch, 30, was picked in the Diamond category by the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 10 Draft, which took place in Lahore earlier this year on January 13. However, the all-rounder chose to back out of the PSL commitment in favour of joining Mumbai Indians, replacing injured South African pacer Lizaad Williams.

The PCB, in an official statement, confirmed the ban and noted that Bosch will be ineligible for selection in next year’s PSL. The board emphasized its stance on the importance of player commitment and professionalism, particularly for those who enter into contractual obligations with PSL franchises.

In response to the sanction, Bosch issued an apology via a statement released by the PCB.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. “I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,” Bosch said in a statement issued by PCB.

The South African made his international debut in December 2024 during an ODI against Pakistan in Johannesburg and has since played one Test and two ODIs for South Africa. While his international career is still in its early stages, Bosch has been making headlines in franchise cricket.

Bosch was a key figure in MI Cape Town’s successful SA20 2025 campaign, where his all-round performances played a crucial role in Rashid Khan’s side clinching the title.

