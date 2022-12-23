After building a very good squad ahead of the Indian Premier 2022 season, Punjab Kings once again disappointed their supporters. Punjab's biggest gain from the IPL 2022 was the rise of Arshdeep Singh. The Indian left-arm seamer created a solid partnership with Kagiso Rabada. Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's addition gave them two strong T20 batters in the line-up. However, despite all these, Punjab failed to fire as a team and did not win two consecutive matches throughout the season. As a result, they finished the season in sixth place with fourteen points from fourteen matches. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players whom PBKS have acquired in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Mayank Agarwal As New Punjab Kings Captain Ahead of IPL 2023.

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, Punjab Kings released their last season's captain, Mayank Agarwal. Shikhar Dhawan was named as his successor. PBKS currently have a huge purse of 32.3 cr for the auction. They can take 9 more players out of them 3 slots for overseas are left. Punjab have the purse to go for an elite player like Ben Stokes or Sma Curran in this auction. However, their main target should quality Indian batters and backup Indian fast bowlers.

PBKS Full Squad IPL 2023

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Sam Curran (18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (50 lakh)

PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

PBKS Previous Season Recap: Despite having one of the best squads, Punjab Kings failed to reach the IPL playoffs. PBKS finished sixth in the table with fourteen points from fourteen matches.

