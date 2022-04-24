Chennai Super Kings will continue to resurrect their IPL 2022 campaign when they face Punjab Kings in match 38 of IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After four consecutive defeats to kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign, Chennai Super Kings have finally found something going their way. They now have two wins in seven games and will be aiming to add more to that tally when they take on Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings. MS Dhoni finishing skills were yet again on display as CSK won their last game against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling final over finish and they would be pretty confident of their chances in this one. PBKS vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 38

Punjab Kings on the other hand, have failed to put together favourable results. They have two losses in their last two matches and what looked like a promising campaign now is turning out to be a disappointing one. They will aim to regain their form against CSK and achieve a similar result to what happened the last time they faced the defending champions.

PBKS vs CSK Betting Odds

Both sides seem to have equal chances of winning this match. According to Bet365, both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have 1.90 odds of winning this game.

PBKS vs CSK Win Probability

PBKS vs CSK Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, this game is going to be an equally contested one. Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings--both teams have a win probability of 50% each. However, this will change as and when the game starts and progresses.

