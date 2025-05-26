Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: A massive game awaits the fans in the Indian Premier League as Punjab Kings gears up to face the Mumbai Indians, with both the teams looking to feature in the top two of the points table. Punjab Kings are currently second with 17 points from 13 matches played while record champions Mumbai are fourth with 16 points in similar games. It has been a spectacular turn around in fortunes for Mumbai with the team securing a series of victory in the second half of the campaign after a poor initial run of games. They have a quality squad with experienced players who can deliver under pressure. In contrast, Punjab have delivered with proper team effort under the able leadership of Shreyas Iyer. The team does not fear anyone and can beat the very best. Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Puts Sanitiser on Jasprit Bumrah’s Hands After MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in the power plays can do the bulk of the damage for Punjab and the hosts rely heavily on these two for a stable start. Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer will handle the batting efforts in the middle phases of the innings. In terms of bowling, there is a major doubt on the availability of ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the game.

Tilak Varma has had a quiet tournament playing for Mumbai and given the talent he possess, its a matter of time before he find a big score. Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Surya Kumar Yadav are power hitters and can take the Punjab attack to task. With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the bowling efforts, Mumbai look strong in this department.

When is PBKS vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In an intense fight for top two, Punjab Kings will clash with Mumbai Indians in match 69 of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Definitely a 6' Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Criticises Third Umpire After Match Official Overrules Karun Nair's Signal for 'Maximum' During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect Mumbai to ace their game here and secure a routine victory. A win here for either team will help them play the Qualifier 1.

