Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of QUE vs MUL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: @MultanSultans/Twitter)

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will take on each other in the 25th game of the Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore at 7.30 PM IST. Quetta Gladiators who have been at the top of the PSL 2020 points table, will have to win a couple of matches to seal their berth in the playoffs. Now, in this article, we bring you the live streaming and telecast details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the position of both teams at the PSL 2020 points table. Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5.

Multan Sultans stand at the top of the PSL 2020 points table with 11 points in their kitty. The team has won five matches out of seven. They lost one the remaining game did not produce any result. With only two more games to go in the PSL 2020, Multan Sultans need to win both to seal a berth in playoffs. Whereas, Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table with six points in their kitty. The team has played eight games so far, winning three and losing five. The last time the two teams played against each other in the 12th game of the Pakistan Super League 2020, it was Multan Sultan who walked away with a 30 run win. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday). The game will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match will be available live on DSport as they are the official broadcasters of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between United and Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live streaming will be available on cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.